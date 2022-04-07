Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek – Valley Humane Society

Shelters across the state are seeing a drastic drop in adoptions. Please if you have room in your heart and home, adopt a new family member from Valley Humane Society or any local shelter.
Click their logo
Valley Humane Society has worked to save and improve the lives of Tri-Valley companion animals since 1987. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, our programs and services are made possible by the generosity of private donors — we receive no government funds, tax dollars, or money from national humane organizations.
A world in which every animal is loved and every person knows the love of an animal.
Valley Humane Society (VHS) creates a brighter future for cats and dogs by encouraging and strengthening the bond between people and pets. VHS rescues and rehabilitates companion animals, champions responsible caretaking, shares pets’ soothing affections with people in need of comfort, and supports and preserves existing pet-guardian relationships.
Compassion
Kindness is at the core of our mission. At VHS we treat everyone with respect and understanding. Animals at VHS are treated individually with the sensitivity and caring they deserve.
Companionship
Everyone deserves a friend. VHS creates opportunities for people to experience the love of a pet, as well as connect with others. We believe that life lived as part of a loving family is richer, happier, and more fulfilling.
Optimism
VHS is a warm, happy place, a feeling reflected by the well-being of the animals in our care. We believe visiting, volunteering, and working here should be a fun, positive experience, a vibe we carry out with us into the community. Our good spirits cultivate enthusiasm for our mission and keep us hopeful when things get challenging.
Gratitude
We appreciate the many talents brought to bear by our volunteers and staff to achieve our mission. The mental, physical, and emotional gifts offered to VHS are as important as the financial contributions, both large and small, of our many donors. We recognize that these gifts, taken together, are what allow us in turn to serve the animals and people of our community.
Collaboration
The task before us is greater than any one person. Our relationships with the community, business, and other rescue organizations increase our capacity and amplify our impact. We work together to achieve a common goal. At VHS we lead the way by actively cultivating cooperative partnerships.
Integrity
Our path is paved with more than good intentions. At VHS we strive to act with integrity and honesty. Decisions are based on sound judgment and careful reasoning. We are fiscally responsible and understand our commitment to our animals, donors, volunteers, and community.