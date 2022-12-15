101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society with an Urgent need for Fosters and Adopters

Share
Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society with an Urgent need for Fosters and Adopters

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society with an Urgent need for Fosters and Adopters

Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society joins us with an Urgent need for Fosters and Adopters. They also need Dog Walkers, just 2 hours per week. Please listen and help if you can. Thank you!

Ready To Listen?

Click this graphic:

Thanks For Listening,

– Mel McKay

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

More about:
Mel McKay
Melanie Sadek
Philanthropy Thursday
Valley Humane Society

Recently Played

Rudolph The Red Nosed ReindeerGene Autry
1:06pm
As It WasHarry Styles
1:03pm
Cant Stop The FeelingJustin Timberlake
12:59pm
Wildest DreamsTaylor Swift
12:56pm
PerfectEd Sheeran
12:51pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Lisa Henderson from Set to Thrive our Stuff a Bus Beneficiary
2

The Box Officer: The Fablemans and Thanksgiving Box Officer Returns
3

Community Concern For Cats 8th Annual "Giving Tree"
4

Tri Valley Writers Club Meeting
5

Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman - Tri-Valley Haven URGENT need for gift cards