Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society

Melanie Sadek is back to talk about our new feature Fluffy, Furry Friends with Barker Heating & Cooling. Plus Valley Humane Society is in need of donations and Fosters. Please take a few minutes and listen, then donate.

