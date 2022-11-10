101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society

Melanie Sadek is back to talk about our new feature Fluffy, Furry Friends with Barker Heating & Cooling. Plus Valley Humane Society is in need of donations and Fosters. Please take a few minutes and listen, then donate.

