Philanthropy Thursday: Marsha McInnis from NAMI Tri-Valley
Philanthropy Thursday: Marsha McInnis from NAMI Tri-Valley
May is Mental Health Month. Marsha McInnis joins me to chat about what NAMI Tri-Valley offers to those suffering. Plus she shares new of a Mental Health Urgent Care coming to the Tri-Valley.
Ready To Listen?
Click this logo.
For General Information, Family Support Groups and Parent Resource and Support Group
Marsha McInnis
email: [email protected]
phone or text: 925-980-5331
Thanks for listening!