101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Lisa Henderson from Set to Thrive our Stuff a Bus Beneficiary

Share
Philanthropy Thursday: Lisa Henderson from Set to Thrive our Stuff a Bus Beneficiary

Philanthropy Thursday: Lisa Henderson from Set to Thrive our Stuff a Bus Beneficiary   

We’re stuffing a Wheels bus with new much needed items for kids who are entering the foster system. Set To Thrive will deliver them to children right here in our hometown. Please bring your donation on Friday, as we Stuff A Bus for Set To Thrives’ Foster Kids with 101.7 KKIQ!!

Ready To Listen?

Click this graphic:

Learn more about Set to Thrive!

Thanks For Listening,

– Mel McKay

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

 

More about:
Lisa Henderson
Mel McKay
Philanthropy Thursday
Philanthropy Thursday Podcast
Set to Thrive
stuff a bus

Recently Played

UnstoppableSia
9:06pm
I Love You Always ForeverDonna Lewis
9:03pm
Easy On MeAdele
8:59pm
TryPink
8:55pm
Cant Stop The FeelingJustin Timberlake
8:51pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Stuff A Bus for Foster Kids!
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Lisa Henderson from Set to Thrive our Stuff a Bus Beneficiary
3

Livermore High School's Annual Holiday Boutique
4

Community Concern For Cats 8th Annual "Giving Tree"
5

The Box Officer: The Fablemans and Thanksgiving Box Officer Returns