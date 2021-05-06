Philanthropy Thursday: Liberty Franks from Youth Homes
Philanthropy Thursday: Liberty Franks from Youth Homes
Youth Homes empowers and supports current and former foster youth, young adults with complex behavioral health challenges, and under-resourced children at risk of entering the foster care system.
Ready to Listen?
Click this logo.
The Event
On May 21st, celebrate National Foster Care Month with the Youth Homes community for a full-length showing of the family-friendly animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Enjoy snacks, exclusive giveaways, and an evening of fun while raising funds to support and empower youth, all from the comfort of your car! This event’s unique format means that our youth can attend the show too–a Youth Homes first! Foster youth are the real superheroes, and we can’t wait to show our youth just how much YOU care!
Ticket prices are per car and include complimentary popcorn!
Drive-In Location
West Wind Solano Drive-In
1611 Solano Way
Concord, CA 94520
Thanks for listening!