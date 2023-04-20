101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Kendra Strey from Hope Hospice

Philanthropy Thursday: Kendra Strey from Hope Hospice
Philanthropy Thursday: Kendra Strey from Hope Hospice 

The Hike for Hope is back! So happy to announce that the 2023 event will be in-person at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore.

The Hike for Hope is an annual memorial hike and fundraiser that generates support for Hope Hospice. As a non-profit organization, Hope relies on this important event to raise crucial funding for patient care and to keep our grief support services, dementia education, and family caregiver resources available to the community at no charge.

