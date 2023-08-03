Philanthropy Thursday: Julianna Schirmer from Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance

TVNPA is thrilled to announce the launch of the TVNPA Livermore Connects program in partnership with Axis Community Health, Open Heart Kitchen, Tri-Valley Haven, City Serve of the Tri-Valley. Together, they have formed the Livermore Connects Coalition, a two-year initiative funded by Alameda County Public Health Department to connect the most under-resourced Livermore residents to the essential services they need.

