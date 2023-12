Philanthropy Thursday: Jen from Sunflower Hill

Sunflower Hill creates places and spaces where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) live, work, learn, and thrive as part of the greater community. We do this by co-developing affordable housing options and delivering innovative programming.

Ready To Listen?

Click their logo:

Thanks For Listening,

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram