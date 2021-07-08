      Weather Alert

Philanthropy Thursday: Edie Nehls from Sunflower Hill

Philanthropy Thursday: Edie Nehls from Sunflower Hill

Edie returns to the show to tell us all about the Sunflower Showcase, July 23rd at the Bankhead Theater.

The Sunflower Showcase is a visual and performing arts fundraising event, providing critical funds to support the mission and vision of Sunflower Hill! The event will be held in-person at the Bankhead Theater, with a virtual option, and will be emceed by local comedian, Regina Stoops, and feature a live performance by America’s Got Talent Season 14 Winner, Kodi Lee. All seating will feature a panoramic view of the evening’s program and entertainment. All in-person attendees will also enjoy a Year-in-Review video highlighting the impact of your support, live and silent auctions, raffles, and games! Attire is Wine Country Casual.

Sunflower Hill Mission:

Sunflower Hill is dedicated to creating places and spaces where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live, work, volunteer and thrive as part of the greater community. Our multi-disciplinary programs and activities are designed for adults with special needs (intellectual and/or developmental disabilities including autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, ADHD, epilepsy, and other chromosomal abnormalities). While our programs are designed for people who are moderate-to-high-functioning, our seasoned staff work to make content and experiences accessible and inclusive to all ability levels. Working with program participants individually or in small cohort settings, our person-centered programs seek to offer each program participant opportunities to find success.

