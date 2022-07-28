Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven “Pace for Peace”
Tri-Valley Haven is hosting their 25th Annual Pace for Peace 5K/10K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 1st. I get to be the Emcee again this year. I am so excited. Register at trivalleyhaven.org
Register for the Pace for Peace here!
