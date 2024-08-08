101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven

Share
Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven
Source: Tri-Valley Haven, used with permission

Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven

Are you a second-year MFT or MSW student looking for hands-on counseling experience? Tri-Valley Haven is offering unpaid internship opportunities for students enrolled in practicum classes, preferably from local universities. Gain practical experience under the supervision of licensed clinicians (LMFT) and support individuals and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

What you’ll do:

  • Individual, family, and group therapy
  • Eclectic, multicultural, and trauma-informed approach
  • Supervision following California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) guidelines

Interested? Contact Olga at 925-667-2705 or email [email protected] with your resume.

Ready To Listen?

Click their logo:

Tri-Valley Haven
Source: Tri-Valley Haven, used with permission

Thanks For Listening,

– Mel McKay

 

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookX & Instagram

Recently Played

Love SomebodyMaroon 5
1:17am
Little Red CorvettePrince
1:14am
I Knew You Were TroubleTaylor Swift
1:10am
FlowersMiley Cyrus
1:07am
VogueMadonna
1:02am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: Deadpool & Wolverine and Daddio
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Christy Wegener from LAVTA
3

The Box Officer: DIDI & The Fabulous Four
4

Stanford Blood Center SF Tix & Tees!
5

Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven