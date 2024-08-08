Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven

Are you a second-year MFT or MSW student looking for hands-on counseling experience? Tri-Valley Haven is offering unpaid internship opportunities for students enrolled in practicum classes, preferably from local universities. Gain practical experience under the supervision of licensed clinicians (LMFT) and support individuals and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

What you’ll do:

Individual, family, and group therapy

Eclectic, multicultural, and trauma-informed approach

Supervision following California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) guidelines

Interested? Contact Olga at 925-667-2705 or email [email protected] with your resume.

