Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven
This week Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven joins me. Now in our fourth decade, Tri-Valley Haven continues to be a vital community resource serving adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, or homelessness.
If you need help call the Crisis Line 1-800-884-8119.
The need for their services has risen by 30% since the pandemic began. If you are interesting in volunteering click here. To donate click here.
