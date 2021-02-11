      Weather Alert

Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven

This week Christine Dillman from Tri-Valley Haven joins me. Now in our fourth decade, Tri-Valley Haven continues to be a vital community resource serving adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, or homelessness.

If you need help call the Crisis Line 1-800-884-8119.

The need for their services has risen by 30% since the pandemic began. If you are interesting in volunteering click here.  To donate click here.

Click the logo below to listen:

Thanks for listening!

 

 

