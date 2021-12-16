      Weather Alert

Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Patterson from Shepherd’s Gate

Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Patterson from Shepherd’s Gate

Carol Patterson returns to the show to tell us about the Holiday needs at Shepherd’s Gate.

Ready To Listen?

Click their logo:

Ready to Donate?

Click this image:

 

Thanks For Listening.

 

TAGS
Adopt a family Carol Patterson Philanthropy Thursday Philanthropy Thursday Podcast Shepherd's Gate
#Trending
Hometown Christmas on KKIQ
Give The Gift Of Life
Royal Brunch & Princess Tea Party
Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Patterson from Shepherd’s Gate
The Box Officer: Being the Ricardos and The Tender Bar
Connect With Us Listen To Us On