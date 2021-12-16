Weather Alert
Listen
Mel McKay
Ron Brown – Traffic
Jim Hampton
Mark Davis
Jeff Dorian – Traffic
Win
Teacher of the Month
Drive @ 5
Prize Portal
Events
Concerts/ Festivals
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
KKIQ & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
KKIQ Supports Local Businesses
Ski Reports
Traffic
Water Wise Wednesday – Zone 7 Water Agency Water Conservation
Jobs
Advertising with KKIQ
KKIQ Supports Local Businesses
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
KKIQ DJ Blogs
Mel's Musings
Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Patterson from Shepherd’s Gate
Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Patterson from Shepherd’s Gate
Carol Patterson returns to the show to tell us about the Holiday needs at
Shepherd’s Gate
.
Ready To Listen?
Click their logo:
Ready to Donate?
Click this image:
Thanks For Listening.
Mel McKay
TAGS
Adopt a family
Carol Patterson
Philanthropy Thursday
Philanthropy Thursday Podcast
Shepherd's Gate
Recently Played
December 17th, 2021
View full playlist
#Trending
Hometown Christmas on KKIQ
Give The Gift Of Life
Royal Brunch & Princess Tea Party
Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Patterson from Shepherd’s Gate
The Box Officer: Being the Ricardos and The Tender Bar
Listen
Mel McKay
Ron Brown – Traffic
Jim Hampton
Mark Davis
Jeff Dorian – Traffic
Win
Teacher of the Month
Drive @ 5
Prize Portal
Events
Concerts/ Festivals
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
KKIQ & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
KKIQ Supports Local Businesses
Ski Reports
Traffic
Water Wise Wednesday – Zone 7 Water Agency Water Conservation
Jobs
Advertising with KKIQ
KKIQ Supports Local Businesses
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On