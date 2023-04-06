101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Baiocchi from Assistance League of Amador Valley

Share
Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Baiocchi from Assistance League of Amador Valley
Credit: Alpha Media Library

Philanthropy Thursday:  Carol Baiocchi from Assistance League of Amador Valley

Carol joins us to share details on their upcoming fundraiser, The Mad Hatter Tea Party.

Ready To Listen?

Click the pic:

Credit: Assistance League of Amador

25th Annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Fundraiser

Saturday, April 29, 2023

This event promises to be a fun time for all. Tables are uniquely set by our members and feature a different theme at each table  (Spring Garden, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Floral abundance, and much more).

The event is a fundraiser for our vital community programs benefiting the Tri-Valley.

Reservations Deadline: April 15, 2023
*Tickets sold out last year, so don’t wait…reserve your seat(s) today!

Event Activities

      • High tea service with tea sandwiches, scones, desserts and assorted teas
      • Entertainment:  Jan Wahl – Showbiz Personality & Critic
      • Mad Hatter’s Hat Contest – winner announced by Jan Wahl!   
      • Raffle Prizes
      • Silent Auction

Thanks For Listening,

 

– Mel McKay

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

More about:
Assistance League of Amador Valley
Carol Baiocchi
Mel McKay
Philanthropy Thursday

Recently Played

UnstoppableSia
9:09pm
Can.t Help Falling In LoveUb 40
9:06pm
ShallowLady Gaga And Bradley Cooper
9:02pm
The ReasonHoobastank
8:58pm
The MiddleZedd Featuring Maren Morris And Grey
8:55pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Tina Fernandez Steckler from HERS Breast Cancer Foundation
2

Put Me in Coach!
3

The Box Officer: Reggie & Spinning Gold
4

Spring 2023 Cash Contest Rules
5

Rules NATIONAL Spring 2023 CASH CONTEST 