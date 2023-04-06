Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Baiocchi from Assistance League of Amador Valley
Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Baiocchi from Assistance League of Amador Valley
Carol joins us to share details on their upcoming fundraiser, The Mad Hatter Tea Party.
25th Annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Fundraiser
Saturday, April 29, 2023
This event promises to be a fun time for all. Tables are uniquely set by our members and feature a different theme at each table (Spring Garden, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Floral abundance, and much more).
The event is a fundraiser for our vital community programs benefiting the Tri-Valley.
Reservations Deadline: April 15, 2023
*Tickets sold out last year, so don’t wait…reserve your seat(s) today!
Event Activities
- High tea service with tea sandwiches, scones, desserts and assorted teas
- Entertainment: Jan Wahl – Showbiz Personality & Critic
- Mad Hatter’s Hat Contest – winner announced by Jan Wahl!
- Raffle Prizes
- Silent Auction
