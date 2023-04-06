Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Baiocchi from Assistance League of Amador Valley

Carol joins us to share details on their upcoming fundraiser, The Mad Hatter Tea Party.

Ready To Listen?

Click the pic:

25th Annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Fundraiser

Saturday, April 29, 2023

This event promises to be a fun time for all. Tables are uniquely set by our members and feature a different theme at each table (Spring Garden, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Floral abundance, and much more).

The event is a fundraiser for our vital community programs benefiting the Tri-Valley.

Reservations Deadline: April 15, 2023

*Tickets sold out last year, so don’t wait…reserve your seat(s) today!

Event Activities

High tea service with tea sandwiches, scones, desserts and assorted teas Entertainment: Jan Wahl – Showbiz Personality & Critic Mad Hatter’s Hat Contest – winner announced by Jan Wahl! Raffle Prizes Silent Auction



