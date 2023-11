Philanthropy Thursday: Briana – City of Pleasant Hill Unity Walk

What: Unity Walk, a 1.5 mile community walk to encourage unity and solidarity in the community and show that Pleasant Hill is United Against Hate.

When: 11.18.23

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Where: Pleasant Hill City Hall, 100 Gregory Lane, PH

