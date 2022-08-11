101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo
Philanthropy Thursday: Bob Hammer from The Crayon Initiative

Philanthropy Thursday: Bob Hammer from The Crayon Initiative

The Crayon Initiative’s Melt With You Concert is Friday August 19th in San Ramon featuring Salvage Title from Danville and Steve Hanson & Friends.  Your Ticket includes Dinner by Chef Rodney Worth, along with beverages from Danville Brewing, Auburn Lounge, and a Master Cocktail Mixologist!

