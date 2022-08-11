Philanthropy Thursday: Bob Hammer from The Crayon Initiative

The Crayon Initiative’s Melt With You Concert is Friday August 19th in San Ramon featuring Salvage Title from Danville and Steve Hanson & Friends. Your Ticket includes Dinner by Chef Rodney Worth, along with beverages from Danville Brewing, Auburn Lounge, and a Master Cocktail Mixologist!

Ready To Listen?

Click this graphic:

Thanks For Listening,

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram