Philanthropy Thursday: Bob Hammer from The Crayon Initiative
Philanthropy Thursday: Bob Hammer from The Crayon Initiative
The Crayon Initiative’s Melt With You Concert is Friday August 19th in San Ramon featuring Salvage Title from Danville and Steve Hanson & Friends. Your Ticket includes Dinner by Chef Rodney Worth, along with beverages from Danville Brewing, Auburn Lounge, and a Master Cocktail Mixologist!
Ready To Listen?
Click this graphic:
Thanks For Listening,
– Mel McKay
Want More?
Follow me on Social Media: