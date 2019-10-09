      Weather Alert

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs

PLEASE NOTE THAT WEBSITE LOAD TIMES ARE SLOW DUE TO SEVERAL PEOPLE TRYING TO ACCESS INFORMATION

For the PG&E event map, click HERE

For PG&E outages, click HERE

 

County information is listed below:

To view areas that may be impacted, visit: http://arcg.is/v04f5 **THIS LINK WILL SHOW SOLANO COUNTY BUT ADDITIONAL COUNTIES WHEN YOU DRAG THE MAP**

For CONTRA COSTA COUNTY alerts, click HERE and for preparedness information, click HERE

For ALAMEDA COUNTY alerts, click HERE

 

