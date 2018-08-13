Paws In Need Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser

Enjoy a short stack for a paws cause! Treat yourself to a tasty pancake breakfast and help save the life of a loveable local pet, and help prevent animal overpopulation by attending the Paws In Need Applebee’s Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast. Join us for this fun event on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Applebee’s, located at 4808 Dublin Boulevard in the Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center in Dublin.

Breakfast includes pancakes, butter, syrup, sausage, scrambled eggs, and orange juice, coffee or tea. Breakfast will be served by Paws In Need volunteers and raffle gift baskets will also be available for lucky winners!

Breakfast tickets are just $12 per person. Purchase tickets online by Monday, August 20, 2018, or by mailing a check to Paws In Need, P.O. Box 3436, San Ramon, CA 94583. You will be given a receipt and your tickets will be waiting for you at the Applebee’s door on the morning of the event.

All proceeds will benefit Paws In Need’s animal medical program. This program relies solely on public donations and contributions from the community to provide financial assistance for veterinary medical needs to prevent animal suffering in the Tri-Valley and surrounding areas.