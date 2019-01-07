Treat your significant other to a tasty crab feast and help save the life of a loveable local pet, and help prevent animal overpopulation by attending the Paws In Need Crab Feed fundraiser on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019. Join us for an awesome dinner, games, raffle baskets and auction items from 6:00 pm -10:00 pm at the Shrine Event Center, 170 Lindbergh Ave., Livermore!

Enjoy clam chowder, fresh cracked Dungeness crab, pasta, Caesar salad, bread, dessert, and coffee or tea. A no-host bar offering beer, wine, Cosmos and nonalcoholic beverages will be available. There will be many opportunities for lucky attendees to win fabulous auction items along with raffle prizes. A limited number of Premier tables of 8 are also available.

All proceeds will benefit local animals. The Spay/Neuter and Urgent Care programs rely solely on public donations and contributions from the community to provide financial assistance for veterinary medical needs in the Tri-Valley area.

Dinner tickets are just $60 per person when purchased by January 19th and $70 thereafter. Paws In Need Crab Feed tickets are expected to sell out early, so buy yours today!

Purchase Tickets Online, or by mailing checks to Paws In Need, P.O. Box 3436, San Ramon, CA 94583.

Please contact event coordinator Lisa Williams at 925- 216-1621 or lisawilliams.ca@gmail.com.

Paws In Need is dedicated to keeping our community’s animals healthy and works to prevent animal overpopulation in the Tri-Valley and surrounding areas.