Paul Humphreys of OMD Interview

Photo Credit: Another Planet Entertainment Fox Theater Oakland

Known for their hits “Electricity”, “Enola Gay”, “Tesla Girls”, & “If You Leave”, electronic pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) celebrate over 40 years of music-making & still actively tour. They’re embarking on their Bauhaus Staircase tour (latest album) & I caught up with keyboard vocalist Paul Humphreys. We touched on performing at Cruel World Fest, advice for new bands, Father’s Day, fan autobiography book, & the John Hughes movie Pretty in Pink!

 

https://youtu.be/xZ3uk_7gSwo?si=B677IErW4ZNSP7Cg

 

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0lKA0vf2MXVpr33KazxrjX?si=EM7gL89BRQm0s9-SBAS8aQ

Jisselle Fernandez

 

