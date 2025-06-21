Paul Humphreys of OMD Interview

Known for their hits “Electricity”, “Enola Gay”, “Tesla Girls”, & “If You Leave”, electronic pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) celebrate over 40 years of music-making & still actively tour. They’re embarking on their Bauhaus Staircase tour (latest album) & I caught up with keyboard vocalist Paul Humphreys. We touched on performing at Cruel World Fest, advice for new bands, Father’s Day, fan autobiography book, & the John Hughes movie Pretty in Pink!

