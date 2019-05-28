It’s kitten season! ART’s next fundraiser – Paint Fur Paws – is to help save the bottle babies. There are two different painting sessions. The first session will paint a butterfly and second a tropical paradise.

Tickets are $30/session or both for $55. Dates are June 22 and July 20 from 1-3:30 PM. Space is limited and tickets include step-by-step painting instruction, snacks, behind the scenes ART tour, up close and personal encounters with adoptables, pictures with the mascot, and chance to win a raffle.

Buy tickets online or on weekends at the adoption center – Saturdays 11 AM to 4 PM and Sundays 12-4 PM. 100% of the proceeds goes to ART. Animal Rescue of Tracy operates solely with donations from the community and it’s only with your support we can continue our Mission of finding homes for adoptable cats and dogs. Thank you for lending a paw!