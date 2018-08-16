Our Queen of Love is belting them out in heaven

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Fox Theatre)

I remember listening to the Queen of Soul growing up on KFRC, KYA and the “Jive 95, KSAN”. I always had my transistor radio and headphones on during my morning paper route. Whenever Aretha would come on I would crank it up and start grooving on my bicycle. I just couldn’t believe how amazing that voice was. I used to play Aretha on vinyl in my early days as a live mobile DJ. I still have all those 45’s and LP’s. This is one of my pride and joys:

I own the pink LP of “Freeway of Love” on vinyl. I actually played it at a wedding back in the 80’s and the bride and groom were blown away when they saw the record. It’s still in good shape. Gonna break it out and listen in honor of the Queen. I’ll also be playing it on the air on KKIQ.

Farewell Aretha and God Bless…there will never be another.

–Mark Davis