Oscar Nominated Director John Singleton Dead At 51

Oscar-nominated director John Singleton is has passed at the age of 51. Earlier this month, Singleton reported having a problem with his legs and checked himself into Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

A Singleton family rep says that he passed “surrounded by his family and friends.”

The family also stated, “We who have grown up with John, made movies with him, sailed with John and laughed with John, know the universe of calm and creativity he created for so many. Now in the wake of his death, we must navigate the storm without him. It is, for us, heartbreaking.”

Singleton directed 9 films … including “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “Four Brothers” and “2 Fast 2 Furious.” He also has several high-profile producer credits to his name, including the critically acclaimed film “Hustle & Flow.” He co-created the FX hit series “Snowfall” and directed episodes of “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” as well as “Empire” and “Billions.”

Singleton made his film debut with the classic 1991 film Boyz n the Hood starring Ice Cube and Laurence Fishburne. He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director, becoming the first African American and the youngest person to have earned a nomination in that category.

John loved kayaking every morning. The family also said his greatest joy other than making movies was sailing his boat, “J’s Dream”, up and down the Pacific Coast.