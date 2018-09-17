Oracle Arena – 22nd Annual Shoe Giveaway

Oracle Arena and Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will host the 22nd Annual Back-To-School Shoe Giveaway, “Put Your Best Foot Forward”, in partnership with the First African Methodist Episcopal (FAME) Church. This annual event will provide complimentary new shoes to 2,500 low-income students across Alameda County.

As a non-profit organization, FAME partners with community-minded businesses to make the free shoes a reality for deserving students. AEG, the global sports, and entertainment company that manages Oracle Arena and the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will serve as title sponsor to address the significant needs that exist for students across Alameda County.

In 2017, the Back-to-School Show Giveaway provided 2,602 pairs of shoes, 1,500 meals, and 85 haircuts to over 1,000 families within Alameda County. All of this would not have been possible without the support of our 40+ sponsors and 237 volunteers.

This year’s event will take place on September 29, 2018, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm in the North parking lots of Oracle Arena and Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Designated “Zones” will be set up in the lots for shoe recipients and their families to enjoy. The Health Zone, Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, will include information on living a healthy lifestyle, how to make healthy food choices, and other educational elements to prepare students for the new year. This Health Zone will also offer free haircuts so that students can go back to school in style. The Community Zone will provide opportunities for both children and their families to learn about educational programs and other tools to enrich various aspects of their lives. The Fun Zone will provide interactive activities from the Oakland Raiders, the Golden State Warriors, Stomper from the Oakland A’s, and other activities like bounce houses and face painting.