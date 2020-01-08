Open Rehearsal & Auditions for Valley Concert Chorale

The Valley Concert Chorale, the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus for over 50 years, welcomes singers to an Open Rehearsal on January 13th with an opportunity to audition that evening. Additional auditions will be available by appointment on January 20th. Details are as follows:
The Chorale is seeking experienced singers with sight-reading skills who enjoy singing exciting and challenging music. The Chorale performs a wide variety of music ranging from classical to contemporary, and folk to jazz.
The 15-minute audition involves some sight-reading and rhythmic exercises. Please bring a short selection (art song, hymn, My Country Tis of Thee, etc.) in any language. Singers must commit to the season with Monday evening rehearsals held at the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore.
The Chorale’s season includes two concert sets entitled “Celebrate the Splendors of Choral Beauty” featuring the following performances:
Celebrate the Night: Dreams, the Moon and Stars
Sunday, March 15, 2020, 3:00 pm
Celebrate Composers Significant Birthdays in 2020: from 75 to 450!
Saturday, May 9, 2020, 7:30 pm
Open Rehearsal and auditions
Monday, January 13, 7:00 pm
Auditions by appointment
Monday, January 20th
Call (925) 866-4003
Rehearsals and auditions location:
First Presbyterian Church
2020 Fifth Street, Livermore, CA 94550
More information about the Valley Concert Chorale is available at the website or by calling the general information line at (925) 866-4003.
About Valley Concert Chorale
For over 50 years, the Valley Concert Chorale is the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus. Under the direction of John Emory Bush, the Chorale has offered a variety of musical performances to serve the diverse musical tastes of its audiences.
Valley Concert Chorale’s mission is to engage audiences in the transforming power of music by sharing their passion and joy in live performance. They are dedicated to excellence in singing choral music of all genres, nurturing the next generation of singers, and supporting musical endeavors in the Tri-Valley community.
The all-volunteer, non-profit chorale receives financial support from grants, ticket sales, membership dues, fundraisers and donations.