Open Heart Kitchen Black & White Party Fundraiser

Black & White Party Fundraiser Open Heart Kitchen is holding its annual fundraiser on Friday, August 17, 2018, 6:00 pm at the Palm Event Center in Pleasanton.

This year’s theme is Black & White Party. This event is limited to adults, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Attendees will enjoy a sangria greeting and scrumptious dinner paired with fine wine, all while dancing to live music, bidding on silent and live auction items, and mingling with fellow Open Heart Kitchen supporters. All proceeds will go directly toward funding Open Heart Kitchen’s programs that combat hunger in the Tri-Valley.

Open Heart Kitchen invites you to join in the fun and secure your Purchase Tickets online.

Are you or your business looking for another way to support Open Heart Kitchen’s fundraising efforts and demonstrate your dedication to the community?

Open Heart Kitchen is seeking event sponsorships and donations of auction items. Find more details online at our website.

For more information about sponsorship or donation opportunities, please contact Executive Director Heather Greaux at 925.580.1616 x402 or heather@openheartkitchen.org.

Open Heart Kitchen serves prepared nutritious meals, free of charge, to the hungry people of the Tri-Valley. OHK is the largest hot meal program of its kind in the Tri-Valley, serving over 338,000 meals in 2017. These meals support struggling families, low-income seniors and veterans, food insecure children of all ages, members of our homeless community, and many more. Last year, Open Heart Kitchen expanded its meal programs to the weekend, providing a secure source of nutrition for the community 7 days a week. 2018 brings new goals of expansion as Open Heart Kitchen strives to make participation in its programs more accessible to its most at-risk clients, including children and seniors.