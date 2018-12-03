Open Heart Kitchen

For most of us, the holidays are a time of joy – a chance to spend time with family, give thanks, and make memories together around the dinner table. But for some, the holidays are a reminder of all the things they can’t afford. There are those in our community who are simply trying to figure out how they’ll feed their families.

Open Your Heart and give the gift of a nourishing meal this Holiday Season. https://donate.openheartkitchen.org/campaign/open-your-heart/c200746

Volunteer

Our volunteers make a direct impact on the lives of those in our community through preparing, packing, and serving meals. Thousands of our neighbors in the Tri-Valley are not sure where their next meal will come from, and you can help make a difference.

There are 2 ways to volunteer:

Individual Volunteers

When you give the gift of yourself it makes a real difference in the lives of those we serve. To get started please fill out the application below. Give us a few days to process your application and you’ll receive an email to set up your volunteer account and schedule your shift.

REGISTER TO VOLUNTEER

Group Volunteers

We welcome corporations, universities, and community-based groups to come together to volunteer to better the communities they live and work in. We can accommodate groups of various sizes throughout the week.

To learn more about how you can volunteer please contact our Volunteer Coordinator at: (925) 580-­1616, Ext. 405 or by Email