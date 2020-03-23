      Weather Alert

OPEN for Business San Joaquin County

Cropped shot of a young woman hanging up an open sign on the window of her cafe

Here is a list of open businesses in Contra Costa by city (restaurants have delivery or takeout options):

**Please note that this list is a work in progress and while some cities appear to not have a lot of options, please contact your favorite restaurant and ask if they’re open for delivery and takeout.  Then email us and let us know, by clicking here.

Tracy:

City of Tracy Restaurants

#Trending
Coffee Break
Traffic
Teacher of the Month
KKIQ Advertisers
Helping Your Hometown