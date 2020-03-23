OPEN for Business Contra Costa County

Cropped shot of a young woman hanging up an open sign on the window of her cafe
Here is a list of open businesses in Contra Costa by city (restaurants have delivery or takeout options):
**Please note that this list is a work in progress and while some cities appear to not have a lot of options, please contact your favorite restaurant and ask if they’re open for delivery and takeout. Then email us and let us know, by clicking here.
Alamo:
Danville Area Eateries (click and scroll to the bottom of the list)
Antioch:
Restaurants
Solid Rock Café – 422 W. 2nd Street – (925) 481-2706
Afrique – 2370 Buchanan Road – (925) 732-7478
Bridgehead Café – 2415 E. 18th Street – (925) 757-4774 – Open for take-out 8am-3pm
Canton City – 212 G Street – (925) 754-5698
Celia’s – 523 W. 10th Street – (925) 754-1355 – Take out only. Open 12-8 pm
Dairy Queen – 607 E 18th Street – (925) 757-4845 – Open for pickup. Call-in orders OK. Mon: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Tue – Sun: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Domino’s Pizza – 2745 Hillcrest Avenue – (925) 350-4444
Freddy B’s BBQ – 1803 W 10th Street – (925) 732-3113
Guadalajara Taqueria – 607 W. 2nd Street – (925) 354-0051
Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse – 2709 Hillcrest Ave – (925) 522-2222
Inka Palace Peruvian Restaurant – 1635 A Street (behind Rite Aid) – (925) 706-1976 – Wed-Sun 12-7pm
Issarap – 740 W. 2nd Street – (925) 303-2060 See us on Instagram.
Lone Tree Golf & Event Center Champions Bar & Grill – (925) 706-4220 ext.4 To go orders only. 11am-7pm
Los 3 Amigos Restaurant – 1123 E 18th – (925) 778-8775
Mac’s Old House – 3100 E. 18th Street – (925) 778-1700
Mountain Mike’s Pizza – 3612 Lone Tree Way – (925) 757-3080
New Oriental Buffet – 2656 Somersville Road – (925) 755-2888
Rick’s on Second – 619 W. 2nd Street – (925) 757-5500
RiverTown Sweets – 615 W. 2nd Street – (925) 778-1066
Southern Express Soul Food – 3100 Contra Loma Blvd. – (925) 322-4932
Starbucks – 3421 Deer Valley Road – (925) 813-8588
The Red Caboose – 210 Fulton Shipyard Road – (925) 777-1921. Full menu for lunch & dinner. 11am-7pm. To Go or Delivery.
Togo’s – 2735 Hillcrest Avenue – (925) 978-1400
Tony’s Beer Garden – 809 W. 2nd Street – (925) 754-0263 – will be staying open for pick up orders only. 11-6. Wraps, salads, burgers, wings, etc.
Automotive
Affordable Tire Center – 11 Wilbur Avenue – (925) 779-1006
Auto Diagnostic & Repair – 810 W 10th Street – 925-778-3221
Auto Tek – 2201 A Street – (925) 778-7251 Open until 5:30 pm
Blue Chip Muffler – 802 W. 10th Street – (925) 754-3636
Antioch Muffler – 800 A Street – 925 757 1322
Roesbery Car Care (AAA Approved Auto Repair Shop) – 100 Railroad Ave. – 925-778-6316 – Mon-Sat 8am-5:30 pm – www.facebook.com/RCCAntioch General Auto Repair, Smog, Diagnostic, Oil Changes, Brakes & Tires. We offer pick-up and delivery of your vehicle if you are not comfortable leaving your home. Car is sanitized before and after service of vehicle. Discounts during this time are as follows: 10% off service of $250 or more* 12% off service of $500 or more* 15% off service of $750 or more* – *Cannot be combined with any other offers.
Bay Point:
Brentwood:
Ameci Pizza Kitchen 4550 Balfour Rd Suite E
(925) 240-0000
BRENTWOOD FINE MEATS
3877 WALNUT BLVD., UNIT A
(925) 513-0595
CAP’S OAK STREET BAR & GRILL
144 OAK STREET
(925) 634-1025
Chicago’s Pizza with a Twist
6700 Brentwood Blvd.
(925) 516-7600
Digger’s Diner Brentwood
2261 Balfour Rd Suite F
(925) 240-8958
EXTREME PIZZA
3120 BALFOUR RD., STE F
(925) 513-3001
LA FUENTE MEXICAN RESTAURANT
642 FIRST STREET # 3
(925) 516-2233
Menchie’s Sand Creek Crossing
2530 Sand Creek Road B2
925-513-6600
MOUNTAIN MIKE’S PIZZA
1185 2ND STREET – SUITE M
(925) 308-4544
Nothing Bundt Cakes
6061 Lone Tree Way Ste B
(925) 265-6792
Port of Subs 224
7760 Brentwood Blvd. Suite #D
(925) 513-0209
Rita’s of Brentwood
3150-A Balfour Road
(925) 787-8891
Round Table Pizza
2540 Sand Creek Road
(925) 240-8778
Rubiano’s
235 Oak St.
(925) 634-4263
Simply Catered
P.O. Box 884
(925) 240-1812
Sip And Scoop California
234 Oak Street
(925) 577-1071
Zephyr Grill & Bar
613 First Street, Suite 100
925-418-4708
Concord (and areas including Clayton):
Fuddruckers 1975 Diamond Blvd, Suite E-260 Concord, CA — Phone order: (925) 825-1443
Businesses in The Veranda
Restaurants to go via Visit Concord
Danville:
Danville Area Eateries
Discovery Bay:
Lafayette:
Amarin Thai Cuisine – take-out and DoorDash
Batch & Brine – take-out, curbside and DoorDash
Big O’s Cheesesteaks – take-out and delivery, 11-6:30
Coffee Shop – curbside
Great Wall Restaurant – take-out (call in)
El jarro mexican cafe – take-out 11-6pm
Lavash Mediterranean Restaurant and Catering – take-out, 5-8pm
Mangia Restorante Pizzeria – take-out and delivery, 11am-8pm
Metro Lafayette – take-out and curbside, noon-6pm
Oyama Sushi Lafayette – take-out
Patxi’s Pizza – take-out
POSTINO – take-out, 12-7pm
Artisan Roam Burgers – take-out and curbside, 11:30-8pm
Rancho Cantina – take-out and curbside, 4-8pm
RÊVE Bistro– take-out Tues-sat 5:30-8pm or preorder meals to reheat b/w 1pm-8pm
Round Table Pizza– take-out or delivery
Sideboard Lafayette – curbside
SusieCakes Bakery – Online orders only. Knock at door when arrive and they will hand you order, 11:30-7pm
The Coop, Lafayette – take-out
Tutu’s Food and Drink – take-out
Uncle Yu’s – Door Dash
Urban Remedy-Lafayette – take-out or delivery through app, 9-5pm
Vitality Bowls – take-out
View Lafayette Chamber Member Restaurants: https://lafayettechamber.org/restaurants
Martinez:
Barrelista Coffee House 736 Main Street 925-957-6384
Canton Restaurant 719 Main Street 925-228-0100
Chef’s Touch 4333 Pacheco Blvd. 925-946-1398
Conrad Viano Winery 150 Morello Avenue 925-228-6465
Domino’s Pizza/Island Pizza 4041 Alhambra Ave 925-372-5555
Firehouse Brew & Grill/Rocksteady Brewing Co. 611 Escobar 925-228-8787
Ginger Thai 414 Ferry Street 925-313-9185
Haute Stuff Cafe 521 Main St. 925-997-7526
Kinders Custom Meats Martinez 536 Center Ave. 925-957-1400
La Tapatia Mexican Restaurant 536 Main Street 925-229-3866
Lemongrass Bistro 501 Main Street 925-387-0388
Nu-Rays 709 Ferry Street 925-370-7090
Sal’s Family Kitchen 823 Main Street 510-776-9268
Slice of Italeigh 621 Las Juntas St. 925-229-0455
Taco Daddy’s 915 387-0350
Togo’s Eatery 1135 Arnold Drive, Suite C 925-228-0844
Whiskey Lane 629 Ferry Street 925-229-2454
Moraga:
Penninis – Open for Take Out & Delivery 12 -9 pm Sunday 11:30 to 8pm
376-1515
Canyon Brewery – Open for Take Out only of food & beer Sunday 12-7pm weekdays 4 to 9pm 376-2337
Amaroma – Open for Take Out and Curbside Pick Up 11am-8pm 377-7662
Mountain Mike’s Pizza – open for take out and delivery 377-6453
Golden Palace – Take Out regular hours; Wed – Sun; 631-0284
I Tea -Take Out 376-0842
Bianca’s remains open for Take Out 376-4400
Neighborhood Computers/Zenops – open regular hours 377-5257
Rheem Valley Pet Shoppe – open normal hours 376-8399
UPS Store – all 3 locations open M-F 10 -5, Sat 10-4, Sunday closed 376-4480
Moraga Hardware & Lumber – open 9am to 4pm, Sun 9 to 1pm 376-3600
Nations – 6 to 10 pm 376-8888
New Delhi Bistro – Tue thru Sat 11 to 6pm 376-3839
China Moon – regular hours 376-1828
Chef Chao – Tue thru Sat 11 -2.4 to 9pm. Sunday 3:30 to 9pm 376-1740
Town Cafe & Bakery – Tuesday through Sun 8 to 8, hot lunch starts at 11am 247-5965
Round Table Pizza – Regular hours 376-1411
Lamorinda Pizza – normal hours 854-2420
Royal Siam – normal hours 377-0420
Grocery and Pharmacy/Drug related stores remain open.
Joy in Motion – Virtual Cardio-Jam on their website – Monday, March 23rd 11am – on their Facebook page.
Farmer’s Market to continues operation Sundays 9am-1pm
Oakley:
Orinda:
Info coming!
Pittsburg:
Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist
Little J’s
The New Mecca Cafe
Nick’s Sandwiches
Panda Express
Panera Bread
Skyview Noodle and Tea
Sonic Drive-In
Subway
TOGO’S Sandwiches
Viet Palace Restaurant
Remember you can purchase gift cards for ANY business in Pittsburg at:
http://www.mypittsburgchamber.org/supportnowshoplater.html
Pleasant Hill:
Casey’s General Store- 816.987.5317 They are still open to the public.
Consentino”s Price Chopper- 816.816.540.3009 They are still open to the public.
Create Thou Art- 816.540.3610 Curbside Service.
Daddy Oh’s Diner- 816.987.0559 Drive through and Curbside pickup.
El Ranchero- 816.987.0555 Online ordering, carry out and curbside service.
Guidos- Pizza Place- 816.987.2147 Delivery, carry out and curbside service.
No Worries Saloon-816.987.0691 Carry out
Pizza Hut- 816.540.3355 Delivery, carry out, and online ordering.
Pleasant Hill Creamery- 816.541.0309 Curbside service
McDonalds- 816.540.7075 Window and curbside service.
Sonic Drive In- 816.540.2245 Drive up
Taco Bell- 816.987.9997 Drive up
The Saloon- 816.987.0691 Curbside service
The Trail Stop- 816.918.3232 They are still open to the public.
Wyoming Street Wine Stop- 816.679.1494 Curbside Service
San Ramon:
Buffalo Wild Wings – 925-380-6631
BurgerIM – 925-587-1977
Canyon Lakes Brewery – 925-735-6511
Delarosa – 925-787-0044
Garre Vineyard & Winery, Inc. – (925) 371-8200
Gianni’s Italian Bistro – 925-820-6969
Shish Grill & International Market – 925-415-3270
Smallcakes: Cupcakery & Creamery – 925-365-0333
The Boisset Wine Collection – 925-219-6875
THE LOT – 925-664-0069
Click HERE for the Bishop Ranch City Center
list of restaurants open for business.
You can also order online GIFT CARDS (click on below links) from the following restaurants to use for future dining.
Blackhawk Grille – (925) 736-8261
Bridges Restaurant and Bar – (925) 820-7200
SAJJ Street Eats – (925) 415-3252
Walnut Creek:
List of businesses via Walnut Creek Chamber