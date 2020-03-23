      Weather Alert

OPEN for business Alameda County

Here is a list of open businesses in Alameda by city (restaurants have delivery or takeout options):

**Please note that this list is a work in progress and while some cities appear to not have a lot of options, please contact your favorite restaurant and ask if they’re open for delivery and takeout.  Then email us and let us know, by clicking here.

Tri-Valley To-Go Take-Out Program (great listing – multiple cities):
https://visittrivalley.com/2020/03/take-out-tri-valley/

 

The Alameda County Food Bank has set up an Emergency Food Helpline for those in need. Call (510) 635-3663 for assistance. For more information visit their website

South Hayward Parish Emergency Food Program call (510)-785-3663 for assistance.

 

Castro Valley/Eden Area:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/edenareatakeout/

Dublin:

Fuddruckers 4910 Dublin Blvd.  Dublin, CA  — Phone order:  (925) 551-8052

Dublin Eats (list of all restaurants in Dublin)

Hayward:

El Taquito Dos
Rigatoni’s
Craft Eatery
Erik’s Deli Cafe

Groceries:

North & South Hayward Target

8 AM-9PM are complete hours of operation. Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 8AM-9AM

Safeway (Foothill Ave)

7AM-9PM are complete hours of operation.

Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 7AM-9AM Tuesdays and Thursdays

Safeway (Jackson Street)

7AM-9PM are complete hours of operation.

Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 7AM-9AM Tuesdays and Thursdays

Lucky (Mission Blvd)

6AM-10PM are complete hours of operation

Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 7AM-9AM Tuesdays and Thursdays

Lucky (Santa Clara Ave)

6AM-10PM are complete hours of operation

Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 7AM-9AM Tuesdays and Thursdays

Grocery Outlet (W. Harder Road)

10AM-7PM are complete hours of operation.

No special hours

Grocery Outlet (Vermont Street)

10AM-7PM are complete hours of operation.

No special hours

Grocery Outlet (Fairway Park Shopping Center)

10AM-7PM are complete hours of operation.

Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 8AM-9AM Friday 03/20/2020 and Saturday 03/21/2020. Further days to be determined

Livermore:

List of open businesses from LivermoreUpdates.com

List of restaurants (community document) – Click Here

Livermore Valley Winegrowers – find out how to get your favorite wine – Click Here

Pleasanton:

Restaurants via the Pleasanton Chamber

San Leandro:

List of essential businesses via the chamber

