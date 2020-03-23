OPEN for business Alameda County
Cropped shot of a young woman hanging up an open sign on the window of her cafe
Here is a list of open businesses in Alameda by city (restaurants have delivery or takeout options):
**Please note that this list is a work in progress and while some cities appear to not have a lot of options, please contact your favorite restaurant and ask if they’re open for delivery and takeout. Then email us and let us know, by clicking here.
Tri-Valley To-Go Take-Out Program (great listing – multiple cities):
https://visittrivalley.com/2020/03/take-out-tri-valley/
The Alameda County Food Bank has set up an Emergency Food Helpline for those in need. Call (510) 635-3663 for assistance. For more information visit their website.
South Hayward Parish Emergency Food Program call (510)-785-3663 for assistance.
Castro Valley/Eden Area:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/edenareatakeout/
Dublin:
Fuddruckers 4910 Dublin Blvd. Dublin, CA — Phone order: (925) 551-8052
Dublin Eats (list of all restaurants in Dublin)
Hayward:
El Taquito Dos
Rigatoni’s
Craft Eatery
Erik’s Deli Cafe
Groceries:
North & South Hayward Target
8 AM-9PM are complete hours of operation. Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 8AM-9AM
Safeway (Foothill Ave)
7AM-9PM are complete hours of operation.
Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 7AM-9AM Tuesdays and Thursdays
Safeway (Jackson Street)
7AM-9PM are complete hours of operation.
Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 7AM-9AM Tuesdays and Thursdays
Lucky (Mission Blvd)
6AM-10PM are complete hours of operation
Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 7AM-9AM Tuesdays and Thursdays
Lucky (Santa Clara Ave)
6AM-10PM are complete hours of operation
Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 7AM-9AM Tuesdays and Thursdays
Grocery Outlet (W. Harder Road)
10AM-7PM are complete hours of operation.
No special hours
Grocery Outlet (Vermont Street)
10AM-7PM are complete hours of operation.
No special hours
Grocery Outlet (Fairway Park Shopping Center)
10AM-7PM are complete hours of operation.
Elderly and immunocompromised shopping hours are 8AM-9AM Friday 03/20/2020 and Saturday 03/21/2020. Further days to be determined
Livermore:
List of open businesses from LivermoreUpdates.com
List of restaurants (community document) – Click Here
Livermore Valley Winegrowers – find out how to get your favorite wine – Click Here
Pleasanton:
Restaurants via the Pleasanton Chamber
San Leandro:
List of essential businesses via the chamber