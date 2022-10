Original bavarian pretzels with beer stein on wooden board. Oktoberfest background

You can help the children at Little Miracles, Inc., and Ninos Con Valor at the Oktoberfest fundraiser. It takes place at Trinity Lutheran Church (1225 Hopyard Rd.) in Pleasanton on Saturday October 15th from 4 to 7pm.

You’ll enjoy beer and wine, German food, games and live music. Tickets are $30 each or $100 for a family of four.

