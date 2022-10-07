October Is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Tri-Valley Haven is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) in their national combined campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and GiveForDV. Show your support for victims and survivors by following our social media accounts and sharing our content throughout the month of October with the hashtag #Every1KnowsSome1.
Having informed conversations about domestic violence requires understanding what it is—that it’s much more than physical abuse—and why ‘just leaving’ isn’t so simple for survivors. Supporters like you can help educate your friends, families, and communities, and get these conversations started!
Participate in the DVAM Week of Action October 17-23 and our remembrance walk on October 28th. Participate in one (or both!) of the official GiveForDV Days of Giving (during the DVAM Week of Action on October 19 or GivingTuesday on November 29). On these respective days of giving, you can make a donation that directly impacts survivors – and encourage your friends and family to join you with your own mini campaign!
As a society, we all have a role in changing the narrative about what domestic violence is, to whom it happens, and how we can support those who are experiencing it, and, ultimately, prevent it entirely. Every1KnowsSome1 who is impacted by domestic violence, and Every1 has a part to play in supporting our work to end domestic violence. Thank you in advance for standing up for survivors.
Connect with Tri Valley Haven here.