October Is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Tri-Valley Haven is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) in their national combined campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and GiveForDV. Show your support for victims and survivors by following our social media accounts and sharing our content throughout the month of October with the hashtag #Every1KnowsSome1.

Having informed conversations about domestic violence requires understanding what it is—that it’s much more than physical abuse—and why ‘just leaving’ isn’t so simple for survivors. Supporters like you can help educate your friends, families, and communities, and get these conversations started!

As a society, we all have a role in changing the narrative about what domestic violence is, to whom it happens, and how we can support those who are experiencing it, and, ultimately, prevent it entirely. Every1KnowsSome1 who is impacted by domestic violence, and Every1 has a part to play in supporting our work to end domestic violence. Thank you in advance for standing up for survivors.