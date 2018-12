Join the Children’s Dance Theatre of Tracy as it presents The Nutcracker. This is not a strictly traditional production of this magical ballet. Travel with Clara as her vision of the gallant Nutcracker, the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy, and battles with the Mouse King come to life. This production is a Tracy tradition!

December 15th @ 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm

December 16th @ 1:00 pm

Purchase Tickets