Nuclear Care Partners is hosting a Resource Workshop to help former nuclear weapons workers (including local former Lawrence Livermore, Berkeley, and Sandia National Lab workers) learn about the financial and medical benefits available to them.
Through the Department of Labor’s EEOICPA program, these nearly 45,000 atomic heroes may qualify for up to $400,000 in financial compensation and no-cost medical benefits due to their workplace exposure to radiation and toxic chemicals.
This free EEOICPA Resource Workshop will help former workers determine if they qualify, provide expert answers to their benefits questions, and guide them with their next steps. The workshop will begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, December 19th at the Nuclear Care Partners Office located at 60 Fenton Street, Suite 3 in Livermore, California.
Your closest office is located at:
60 Fenton Street Suite 3
Livermore, CA 94550
Office Open By Appointment Only
Phone: 925-983-5000