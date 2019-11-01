Not So Jolly Ranchers

Dear Wayne,
My Halloween was ruined last night by several angry trick-or-treaters. Three mothers came to the door with their toddlers and babies. I only had hard candy and refused to give it to them because it is not safe for young children. The women got mad and said I shouldn’t be making decisions for them and their kids. A child could easily choke while sucking on the Jolly Ranchers. The mothers told me to mind my own business and demanded the candy. I then suspected they wanted it for themselves and slammed my door shut. They came back later in the evening and started arguing again before I turned off my light and ended the night. I feel guilty because I didn’t give the children any candy. Was I right or wrong for what I did? Were they out of line? Were the mothers right? Should I not be making decisions for them?
Lynne in Tracy
Hi Lynne.
Next year hand out gravy mix or “no pest” strips instead. They won’t be back 😉
Wayne