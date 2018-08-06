NorSled 3rd Annual Ice Cream Social

NorSled, Northern California Sled Dog Rescue, is having our 3rd annual Ice Cream Social in Danville at Oak Hill Park on Saturday, August 18 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm.

This event is for dogs and their people – there will be doggie games (bobbing for weiners, musical sits and more!), children’s games, and ice cream for people and dogs, raffles and silent auctions.

Purchase Tickets

A little about NorSled, We are an all-volunteer 501c3 that has been working with shelters across northern California saving abused, abandoned and unwanted huskies, Malamutes, Samoyeds and mixes of those breeds for 20 years.

Today NorSled averages placing between 150-200 dogs a year and has placed approximately 3,000 dogs to date.