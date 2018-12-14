Nominations For the 26th Annual Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame

Nominations are being accepted for the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame, which in 2019 will

celebrate its 26th year of honoring extraordinary women making a difference in the community.

Honorees will be celebrated at the 26th Annual Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame luncheon and awards ceremony on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. Cohosting the event will be the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the Alameda County Commission on the Status of Women.

The Women’s Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations in 13 categories: Business and Professions; Community Service; Culture and Art; Education; Emerging Leader; Environment; Health; Justice; NonTraditional Careers; Science, Technology, Engineering; Sports and Athletics; Philanthropy; and Youth. The deadline to submit nominations in any of these 13 categories is January 31, 2019. Submit a nomination today at http://www.acgov.org/whof/. More than 200 women have been inducted into the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame since the program was launched in 1993. In addition to honoring extraordinary women leaders from Alameda County, the annual event raises funds for youth scholarships and helps support local nonprofit

community partners serving women, youth and families. The Women’s Hall of Fame is a countywide event held in conjunction with National Women’s History month in March. In 2019, we expect another sellout with more than 500 people on hand to recognize the achievements of our inductees and to contribute support to our youth and community partners. “We invite everyone to join us for an afternoon of fun and inspiration as we celebrate the achievements of another amazing group of women in 2019,” said Susan S. Muranishi, Alameda County Administrator and Women’s Hall of Fame Co-Chair. “We expect to have unprecedented impact in helping young women achieve their dreams and supporting local organizations performing heroic work in our communities.” The next group of Women’s Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in early 2019. Visit our website at http://www.acgov.org/whof/ to learn more, or call (510) 272-6984.