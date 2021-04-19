NHL hockey HISTORY is about to happen!
I’m a big fan of the San Jose Sharks. (Yup, this is one of my prize Sharks possessions) Tonight is a big milestone for one of my favorite NHL players of all time. Patrick Marleau will pass the great Gordie Howe for most games played in the National Hockey League, 1,768. A phenomenal milestone. He will handle the evenings festivities with dignity, humility and grace as always. He is the NHL’s gentle GIANT. A great man off the ice and a fierce competitor on the ice. Congratulations to the great Patrick Marleau, well deserved!!
–Mark Davis
https://www.nhl.com/news/patrick-marleau-ties-record-for-most-nhl-games-played/c-323753398?tid=277548856