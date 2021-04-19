      Weather Alert

NHL hockey HISTORY is about to happen!

I’m a big fan of the San Jose Sharks.  (Yup, this is one of my prize Sharks possessions) Tonight is a big milestone for one of my favorite NHL players of all time.  Patrick Marleau will pass the great Gordie Howe for most games played in the National Hockey League, 1,768.  A phenomenal milestone.  He will handle the evenings festivities with dignity, humility and grace as always.  He is the NHL’s gentle GIANT.  A great man off the ice and a fierce competitor on the ice.  Congratulations to the great Patrick Marleau, well deserved!!

–Mark Davis

https://www.nhl.com/news/patrick-marleau-ties-record-for-most-nhl-games-played/c-323753398?tid=277548856 

TAGS
Gordie Howe NHL history Patrick Marleau San Jose Sharks
#Trending
Philanthropy Thursday: Mark Ruefenacht from the National Institute of Canine Services
The Box Officer Podcast: Super Hero Week - Thunder Force
A Livestream Benefit With Two American Idols!
You Can Help An Adult To Learn To Read
NHL hockey HISTORY is about to happen!