Words fascinate me! Do you know what a “Nearlywed” is? Or a “Petfluencer”? Dictionary dot com has just added 300 official new words to the English language. Here’s the full story and the new words:

https://www.dictionary.com/e/new-dictionary-words-winter-2023/

What are your favorites? Do you use a word they might consider for their next addition??

–Mark Davis