New Exhibit Color Play II
Curator Ellen Levine Dodd returns to the Village Theatre Art Gallery
March is Women’s History Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a lively exhibition that embraces the elegant combination of femininity and bold fresh movement through rich and vibrant color?
Come to the Village Theatre Art Gallery March 14, 2020, for the opening of Color Play II, an exhibit of all female artists guest curated by Marin artist Ellen Levine Dodd. This will be Levine Dodd’s follow up exhibition at the gallery, as she also curated Color Play in 2017. The first ‘Color Play’ was so well received by viewers that she has chosen to come back for another round of color conversation and exploration.
As was the case with the original, this exhibition invites the audience to explore their personal and emotional interactions with color as they tour the gallery and enjoy the outstanding works. Artwork by Ellen Levine Dodd, Margie Caldwell-Gill, Carol Jenkins, Maya Kabat, Elise Morris, Karen Olsen-Dunn, and Julia Rymer will be on display during the exhibit.
An Opening Reception is set for 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on March 14, 2020, at the Village Theatre Art Gallery, 233 Front St. The artists will be at this free event and available to chat. Complimentary light refreshments will also be served.