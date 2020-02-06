New Day for Children Annual Brunch with Elizabeth Smart

New Day is honored to present special guest speaker Elizabeth Smart at New Day’s Annual Brunch Fundraiser.
Elizabeth’s story of survival and recovery is not far different from the young girls New Day for Children supports. Elizabeth’s and sex trafficked victim’s experiences, both during their captivity and the post-traumatic stress and trauma they’ve suffered are similar. Elizabeth’s message is the same as New Day’s…there is hope to lead a happy, full and productive life after enduring horrific childhood trauma.
Registration is $60 and includes brunch goodies, raffle, and silent auction items. Join us to hear how New Day provides support to American girls who have been rescued from sex trafficking here in the U.S.
Invite friends and family to join you for an enlightening morning!
Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 9:30 am – 12:30 pm