New Day For Children Annual Birthday Party

Since 2009, New Day for Children, based in Alamo, has provided Hope and Healing for America’s Sex trafficked kids On September 19th, New Day for Children will celebrate 100 girls restored at their 12th annual birthday party Fundraiser at 3:00 at Hacienda de las Flores in Moraga. Be part of transforming a child’s life, register here!
If you’d like to volunteer or if you’d like to donate a silent or live auction item (ex: wine, vacation homes, gift certificates, etc) Or if you would like to sponsor the event, email: [email protected]