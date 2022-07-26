Large group of unrecognizable business people waiting for a job interview. Focus is on man with blue clipboard.

The Neighborhood Restorative Partnership is a community-based pre-filing program initiated by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with local Police Departments. This program has been designed to redirect low level misdemeanor offenses from entering the criminal justice system by working as a community to come up with solutions that address the harm caused by these offenses and by focusing on restoring all who have been impacted.

The goal of the Neighborhood Restorative Partnership is to address low-level misdemeanors or infractions, such as vandalism, assault/battery, alcohol control violations, and other quality of life crimes by partnering with our local law enforcement agencies and with community volunteers.

Submit your application by July 31st. Click here for details.