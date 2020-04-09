Need a mask, but don’t know how to sew? Try these tricks.
The easiest is a hankie & hair ties or rubber bands. I had the hankie but no way to fasten it expect to tie it around my face, which makes it hard to get on and off. It was kind of fun looking like a Bandit.
So, back to the drawing board. What did I have on hand? A clean t-shirt & scissors. Okay, let’s make this work.
Trim the end off the shirt.
Measure and cut after 3 hand spans.
Then cut one side.
Measure 3 hand spans again. Or leave it as is for longer ties.
Measure your thumb width for the ties.
Then cut down 2/3 the way. You can save the scraps if you don’t wear glasses and need to tuck those around your nose to create a more secure fit.
This is my Hack for easier breathing while wearing your mask. Sprinkle a couple drops of Eucalyptus essential oil in the middle. This helps me with the panicked feeling of not being able to breathe. I have asthma, so this helps me a lot!
Ready for the reveal? Here it comes…. Ta-Da!!!
But I’m not done yet. Since the CDC recommends more than 1 layer. I decided to make good use of the sleeves too.
Just cut at the seam that connects to the body of the t-shirt. Slide it over your head and then pull it up!
Not only am I protected but I’m representing my stations! Woot Woot.
I hope this helps. Thanks for reading.
Stay safe & strong!
PS – Yes, I am not wearing makeup. Why waste it, right?