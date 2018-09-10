The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is proud to announce our fall exhibit Native Californians and the Anza Expedition. This exhibit will open on September 4 and close on October 28, 2018.

In 1775-76 Juan Bautista de Anza led the first overland Spanish colonizing expedition from New Spain to the San Francisco Bay, traveling through dozens of tribal lands. It was a pivotal achievement in the European settlement of early California and spelled disaster for the Indians.

The exhibit, titled Native Californians and the Anza Expedition will show the Indian-Spanish contacts during the Anza expedition. The trek from Culiacan, Mexico to San Francisco included 240 people, many children, and 1000 livestock. As the Spanish traveled through 23 identified Indian territories using existing Indian trade trails, these meetings between Indians and Spanish ultimately meant diseases would decimate the natives and traditional cultures would change forever.

In addition from September 4 to October 28, 2018, the Museum will mount an exhibit and teach a program for fourth graders on California Indians. The Native Californians and the Anza Expedition exhibit will be featured in the Waiting Room. Four original paintings by Indian descendants will be displayed, on loan from the California Indian Heritage Center Foundation in Sacramento.

Today the National Park Service interprets and manages the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail from Nogales, Arizona, to San Francisco Bay. For this exhibit, the National Park Service will provide a map showing the Anza expedition route and the tribes along the route. A second map identifies the Native Peoples of the East Bay, newly produced by the East Bay Regional Park District. Also on exhibit will be a carved saddle bag from local equestrian George Cardinet who helped found the Anza National Historic Trail in 1990.

The Museum is located in the restored Southern Pacific depot at 205 Railroad Ave. in Danville, California 94526. Open hours are Tuesday-Friday 1:00 pm-4:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-1:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 pm-3:00 pm Web site is www.museumsrv.org

Photo: First Contact by Michael Whitehorse Aviles and others