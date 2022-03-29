ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
NATIONAL SPRING 2022 CASH CONTEST
*This is a National Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
The National Spring 2022 Cash Contest will also be known as:
(c) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
Qualifiers will be contacted during 8:00am-9:00am AKT/9:00am-10:00am PT/
10:00am-11:00pm MT/11:00am-12:00pm CT/12:00pm-1:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)
If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners who listen via internet streaming may not receive all keywords based on geographic area and streaming insertions. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.
(c) EACH PARTICIPANT WILL EARN 1 ENTRY FOR SUBMITTING THE REQUIRED INFORMATION AND HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN 12 BONUS ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST. THIS GIVES EACH PARTICIPANT THE OPPORTUNITY FOR 13 ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST. THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL (15) FIFTEEN BONUS ENTRIES AVAILABLE DURING THE ENTIRE CONTEST PERIOD, PER THE ACTIONS OUTLINED BELOW.
Bonus entries can be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:
The availability of and means for earning the fifteen (15) one-time bonus entries shall be at the discretion of each Participating Station and are outlined within each station’s entry form located on each station website. Examples of bonus entries include, but not limited to:
Following designated social accounts
Enabling designated Alexa skills
Visiting designated websites
Taking surveys
Visiting designated location
(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, internet, cell phone service and/or carrier issues or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy. Entry deemed made by holder of phone number.
Sponsor is not responsible for internet/telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at https://bit.ly/SpringCashContestRules2022 If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.
(a) One (1) DAILY PRIZE per weekday: A total of (20) twenty prizes of $1000 dollars will be awarded throughout the duration of the contest. Prizes will be awarded by randomly drawing a phone number from online entry. The Sponsors reserve the right to award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions conducted by the Sponsors.
(b) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.
(c) All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. The information will be sent to the appropriate local market to issue a $1000 check to the winner. This process will take 6-8 weeks before winner will be notified to pick up check or given option to deposit into bank account if the required ACH form is provided by winner. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 60 days of notification will be forfeited by the winner. Winner checks must be claimed in person.
(a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.
(b) One daily winner will be randomly selected the following business day. One random listener will be chosen from all entries received the business day before and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form (the call to the listener will usually be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number per the times listed below. They will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded $1000. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the cash prize is awarded. If no randomly selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has expired, no cash prize will be awarded.
(c) Participants must listen to obtain bonus keywords up to 12 times per day on their local participating station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact winner(s).
To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” National Fall Cash Contest,” or “Fall Cash Contest Winner List” to by October 29, 2022 to: Marketing – Cash Contest 1211 SW 5th Avenue Suite 750 Portland, OR, 97204
The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/ . The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy
Sponsor(s):
Alpha Media Stations
Affiliated Stations
Aptivada