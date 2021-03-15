Funny cartoon speech bubble template, big yellow word, graphic elements.
Celebrate National Library Week, April 4-10, 2021, by playing Library Bingo.
Adults and teens are invited to read, connect with the community, and discover new
experiences. Complete five consecutive squares (across, down or diagonal) and return
the board to the library to enter a raffle drawing.
Participants may download an English or Spanish bingo board beginning Monday,
April 5, 2021 from the Livermore Public Library website, or pick one up at the Civic Center
Library to start playing. Participants can also pick up a bingo board through the Library’s
curbside service. Participants will receive a colorful bookmark with their bingo board.
Some of the Library Bingo squares are reading related, others encourage
connecting with the community and still others focus on discovery. Examples include
reading a banned book, visiting a local park, suggesting a book to a friend, checking out
the night sky, and trying a new recipe.
Drop off a completed bingo board in the book return box outside Civic Center,
Rincon, or Springtown Branch Library to be entered into a raffle. Participants can also
drop off their completed game board in person at the Civic Center Library or take a picture
of their completed bingo board and email it to [email protected] The last day to
submit a bingo board for the drawing is Friday, April 30, 2021. Four lucky winners will be
randomly selected and contacted by phone during the first week of May 2021. Winners
will receive goodie bags filled with fabulous prizes.
First sponsored by the American Library Association in 1958, National Library
Week takes place each April and is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s
libraries and librarians, promote library use, and encourage community support. The
theme of this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to Your Library.” Library Bingo
exemplifies the mission of the Livermore Public Library, inspiring experiences to support
personal growth, enhance quality of life, and build community in Livermore.
Library Bingo is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public
Library. To learn more about this program and other events, visit the Library’s website at
www.livermorelibrary.net, or call 925-373-5505.