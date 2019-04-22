Name Poem Craft

April is National Poetry Month. To celebrate, children and their families are invited to the Springtown Branch Library to make name poem. Each letter of a participant’s name will be used as the first letter in a word that describes the participant. This craft program will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm. The Springtown Branch Library is located at 998 Bluebell Drive.

Registration is not required for this free event. Supplies will be provided. For more information, please visit the library’s website: www.livermorelibrary.net, or contact Springtown Branch Librarian Caitlyn Lung at 925-373-