Music & Movement

Enjoy songs and movement activities that build motor and social skills, and increase independence as well as language development in your child. We’ll use shakers, bean bags, scarves, and other items to move to the music and keep the beat! Perfect for ages 1-5, but everyone is welcome.
Seating for Wednesday morning classes is limited. Please arrive early to get your free ticket.
Fall 2019 Preschool Classes — English
Kid’s Place
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
10:45 AM
Civic Center Library, Livermore Public Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA, 94550
Library, Children’s
(925) 373-5504